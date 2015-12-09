Rob Lowe (centre) with Gwyneth Paltrow (right) and Chairman of Miramax, Tom Barrack (left)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rob Lowe gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Rob Lowe, who rose to fame in films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lowe, 51, told a story about how he once wrote to film and television producer Aaron Spelling, looking for a job, and was now right next to him on the Walk of Fame.

Fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to his role in St Elmo's Fire in 1985.

  • 09 Dec 2015
Go to next video: Rob Lowe on 21 years of sobriety