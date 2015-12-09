Media player
Rob Lowe gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Actor Rob Lowe, who rose to fame in films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Lowe, 51, told a story about how he once wrote to film and television producer Aaron Spelling, looking for a job, and was now right next to him on the Walk of Fame.
Fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to his role in St Elmo's Fire in 1985.
09 Dec 2015
