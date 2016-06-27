Oklahoma in the US opens first abortion clinic in 40 years

Video

The first new abortion clinic in more than four decades is opening in the US state of Oklahoma, weeks after politicians in the state passed a bill to criminalise abortion.

The measure, which was vetoed by the state's governor, illustrates the deep divisions over the issue.

Existing abortion services are limited in Oklahoma, forcing some women to travel as long as eight hours for treatment elsewhere.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniv) reports.

Filmed by Anna Bressanin. Edited by Bill McKenna. Edit producer - Sarah McHaney