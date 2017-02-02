Exploring a hidden underground city

Video

At the heart of Nevsehir in Turkey lies an underground city which could extend over 450,000 square meters (4,800,000 square feet).

It was discovered when a hillside was being cleared for redevelopment.

A monastery dating back to the 6th Century, burial chambers and an underground church have been uncovered by the ongoing excavations.

The Nevsehir region is known for underground cities and villages - more than 200 cities and villages exist - and is recognised as an Unesco World Heritage Site.

The BBC Travel Show's Henry Golding went to find out more.

Find out more @bbctravelshow