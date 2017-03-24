Video

Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager, John Podesta, tells the BBC the FBI has exercised a double standard in its treatment of the two candidates.

FBI Director James Comey announced a new development in the investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server days before the election, but remained silent about an ongoing investigation over links between Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Mr Podesta's email account was hacked by what the FBI says was a Russian attempt to interfere with the US election.