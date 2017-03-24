Media player
Nancy Pelosi: 'Today is a great day for our country'
A vote on US President Donald Trump's healthcare bill has been withdrawn at the last minute after it failed to gain enough support to pass in Congress.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said it was a "victory".
24 Mar 2017
