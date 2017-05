Video

A Boston marathon bomb survivor has told BBC Radio 5 live she is set to marry the firefighter who saved her life.

Roseann Sdoia lost her leg in the bombing while cheering on a friend.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles, Rosenan explained how her now fiancé Mike Materia rushed to her aid.