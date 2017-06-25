'Cuba Libro:' the only English bookshop
'Cuba Libro': The Communist island's only English bookshop

Nestled in a tree-lined neighbourhood of Havana, Cuba’s only English-language bookshop is flourishing. Our correspondent, Will Grant, popped in for coffee.

  • 25 Jun 2017
