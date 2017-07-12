Video
Riot police face skaters in San Francisco
Police in riot gear were called to Dolores Park in San Francisco's Mission district after skateboarders gathered there for an informal competition.
There was a stand-off between officers and a crowd of several hundred people.
Police said objects were thrown at them and two patrol cars were vandalised.
Some skateboarders accused a police officer of intentionally clipping a speeding skater, sending him crashing into a police car - but police told local media it had been an accident.
Video: Dina Boyer
