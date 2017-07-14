Why are Iraqi Christians facing deportation from US?
More than 100 Iraqi Christians in Michigan are fighting deportation after being arrested in an immigration crackdown ordered by the Trump administration.
Most were detained for visa violations, including past criminal convictions, that had been ignored by US officials for years, even decades.
Many in the community supported Donald Trump's presidential campaign and say they never thought they would be targeted by raids.
