Are these Canadians more Scottish than the Scots?

Video

Scottish Gaelic traditions are enjoying a revival in parts of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia (New Scotland).

Gaelic speakers were among the first explorers and settlers of Canada, but over time English was seen as more prestigious and children were actively discouraged from speaking it.

Now some are now treasuring their Scottish heritage, leading to a renewed interest in the Gaelic language, music and culture.

The Travel Show went to Breton Island at the eastern end of Nova Scotia to find out more.