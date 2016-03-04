Jeffrey Toobin: 'I expect OJ Simpson will get parole'

Video

OJ Simpson could soon be granted parole and released from prison as early as October.

He has been in prison since 2008, not for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Browne Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman for which he was acquitted in 1995, but over a robbery in Las Vegas.

Jeffrey Toobin is an American lawyer, author, and legal analyst for CNN and The New Yorker. The acclaimed TV drama The People Vs OJ Simpson was based on his book.

Mr Toobin told Radio 4's PM programme about the OJ Simpson of today.