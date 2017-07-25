Video
US Senator criticises Trump over Sessions treatment
After Donald Trump launched another attack on US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, labelling him as "weak", one leading Senator has strongly criticised the President's actions.
Democratic Senator Ben Cardin told The World Tonight that President Trump "has made statements and has taken action that is inconsistent with the responsibilities of the President under our constitution and the separation of the branches."
25 Jul 2017
