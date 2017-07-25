Former drug dealer opens gym staffed by ex-cons

Video

Coss Marte was once making millions of dollars running a drug dealing ring in New York City.

Then he was caught by the FBI and sent to prison. While there, he realised how destructive his life had been.

Doctors also told Coss his weight could kill him. So, he started improving his fitness and took this passion with him when he got out.

Now Coss runs a gym that only employs ex-cons.

(Image and credit: Former drug dealer Coss Marte, Getty Images/Cindy Ord)