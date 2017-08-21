Watch the total solar eclipse travel across the US

Video

This event has now finished.

People in the United States are preparing for the spectacular sight of a total solar eclipse.

As the Moon passes in front of the Sun, it will cast a shadow that will travel across the US from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast.

The Moon's shadow will trail a 113km (70 miles)-wide path of complete black-out, but the eclipse will also be partially visible form surrounding areas.

Source: Reuters Live/NASA TV