Watch the total solar eclipse travel across the US
This event has now finished.
People in the United States are preparing for the spectacular sight of a total solar eclipse.
As the Moon passes in front of the Sun, it will cast a shadow that will travel across the US from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast.
The Moon's shadow will trail a 113km (70 miles)-wide path of complete black-out, but the eclipse will also be partially visible form surrounding areas.
Source: Reuters Live/NASA TV
21 Aug 2017
