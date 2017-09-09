Hurricane Irma: The Floridians who won't leave

Video

As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, some of those evacuating are leaving their loved ones behind.

5.6 million people, or 25% of the US state's population, have been told to leave as the storm approaches.

Florida's governor has warned that the time has now passed to risk the road, advising people still in threatened areas on the west coast to "get to a shelter, get to a friend's house if you're in an evacuation zone."