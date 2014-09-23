Amal Clooney demands justice for Yazidis

Video

Today the United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution that will create an investigation into the war crimes committed by the Islamic State group against the Yazidi people.

For the last year, Amal Clooney has been representing Nadia Murad - a Nobel Peace Prize nominee who was captured and tortured by IS.

Ms Murad, 24, is a human rights advocate who had been public about the injustices towards the Yazidi people.

The BBC's Lyse Doucet reports.

Camera: Cyrus Dowlatshahi and Andrew Herbert

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans