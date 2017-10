Video

As Puerto Rico struggles with widespread power outages, gas lines and a shortage of vital supplies, thousands of Puerto Ricans are waiting for help from FEMA.

The BBC’s Aleem Maqbool went to a shelter in Loiza, to speak with a family who lost everything during the hurricanes and now wait in a building with no power, with nowhere else to go.

Camera John Landy, Video Olivia Lace-Evans