Survivors of a senseless act ask 'Why me?'
Las Vegas shooting: Victims face a different kind of trauma

Investigators still do not know the motive behind the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Dr Priscilla Dass-Brailsford explains why survivors of a seemingly senseless act will often ask "Why me?".

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins

Dr Dass-Brailsford is an associate professor, Department of Psychiatry at Georgetown School of Medicine, and chair of international PhD programme for The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

