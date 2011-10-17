Why does US have so many child brides?

Video

Angel was 13 when her mother forced her to marry and start a family. 'I felt like a slave,' she says of her childhood.

While countries like Zimbabwe, Malawi and El Salvador have recently banned child marriage, it remains legal in the US - and half of states have no set minimum age below which you cannot get married.

For the BBC's America First? series the BBC's Aleem Maqbool is exploring health and social issues where the US, the richest country in the world, does not perform well in international rankings.

