Trumps lay a wreath at Pearl Harbor

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump laid a wreath at Pearl Harbor ahead of their five-nation trip to Asia.

They also threw white flower petals into the waters at the memorial in honour of those who died in the December 1941 Japanese attack, in which more than 2,400 Americans were killed.

Japan is a key part of the president's 12-day trip - he due is to speak to US and Japanese forces at Yokota air base shortly after arriving there on Sunday.