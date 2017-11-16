The people defending Roy Moore

Video

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate in the Alabama senate race, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. He denies all the allegations.

What do his supporters think?

Produced by the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan, Ashley Semler, Maxine Collins and Angelica Casas.

