Did Trump forget the words to US anthem?

Did President Trump forget the words to the national anthem?
US President Donald Trump received a mixed reaction of cheers and boos as he took to the field for the national anthem during a college football game in Atlanta.
On social media his supporters said they were proud to see him standing for The Star-Spangled Banner, while his critics said it looked as though he forgot the lyrics.
Tens of thousands of college football fans attended the match between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.
09 Jan 2018
- From the section US & Canada