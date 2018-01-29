White House 'not part' of McCabe quitting

Media player
White House denies Andrew McCabe 'pressured' to step down
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders denied reports that FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was forced to step down while repeating her assertion that the Trump administration has been "fully cooperative" with the Russia investigation.
29 Jan 2018
- From the section US & Canada
