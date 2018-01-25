Media player
Jovanna Calzadillas: Las Vegas survivor's amazing recovery
Jovanna Calzadillas was not expected to live after a bullet hit her brain during the mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. Now she's heading home.
25 Jan 2018
