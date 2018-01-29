US Preacher: Trump is 'work in progress'
Evangelical leader Franklin Graham: Trump is 'work in progress'

A US evangelical leader says President Donald Trump is not a model Christian, but he is "defending Christians from secularists".

Franklin Graham expressed his reservations about Donald Trump's behaviour to religion editor Martin Bashir.

