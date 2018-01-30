Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CIA Director: China intent on stealing US secrets
CIA Director Mike Pompeo says his intelligence agency can see concerted efforts in sending spies to the US.
-
30 Jan 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-42868782/cia-director-china-intent-on-stealing-us-secretsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window