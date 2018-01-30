Creepy art: Why this woman wears insects

Media player
The make-up artist making designs with dead insects
Jasmine Ahumada, from California, attaches spiders and bees to her face to create her distinctive looks.
Known as @butterflyjasmine49 on Instagram, she sources the material for her designs in her garden, as well as online.
30 Jan 2018
