Creepy art: Why this woman wears insects
The make-up artist making designs with dead insects

Jasmine Ahumada, from California, attaches spiders and bees to her face to create her distinctive looks.

Known as @butterflyjasmine49 on Instagram, she sources the material for her designs in her garden, as well as online.

