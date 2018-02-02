Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog prediction
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil makes prediction

Thousands of people gathered at Gobblers Knob in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to witness a groundhog named Phil make his annual prediction on how long the North American winter will last.

What was the furry critter's forecast this year?

