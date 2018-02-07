Media player
This US couple decided to move to Canada after Trump became president
Robin and Heather Vargas are settling into their new Canadian home. The couple left the United States in response to Donald Trump becoming president.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
07 Feb 2018
