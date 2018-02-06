Media player
Drone footage shows highway pile-up
One person has died and 11 others were injured in crashes along a highway in Missouri, US.
Police said up to 100 vehicles were involved in several accidents on Sunday due to the icy road conditions.
06 Feb 2018
