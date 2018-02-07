Speed Skating through adversity
Video

Denny Morrison overcame both a motorcycle accident and a stroke to race in PyeongChang.

Denny Morrison overcame both a serious motorcycle accident and a stroke to race in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Joining him in PyeongChang will be his wife, Josie, who is also a speed skater for the Canadian Olympic Team.

