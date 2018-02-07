Couple weds 400ft above Utah canyon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Couple marries 400ft in the air above a Utah canyon
Ryan Wenks and Kimberly Weglin said their wedding vows to each other on a colourful suspended space net.
Both are avid fans of slacklining.
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-42984158/couple-marries-400ft-in-the-air-above-a-utah-canyonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window