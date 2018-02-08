Police chase in Canada reaches speeds of 230km/h
Man leads police on one of the longest helicopter pursuits in Canadian history

The Ontario chase spanned 154km (96 miles) and reached speeds of 230km/h. The suspect was eventually caught and charged with offences including possession of drugs and racing a motor vehicle.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

