Trump on Porter: 'We absolutely wish him well'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump praises former aide accused of domestic violence
Former Staff Secretary Rob Porter has been accused of physical assault by his two ex-wives.
-
09 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43011511/trump-praises-former-aide-accused-of-domestic-violenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window