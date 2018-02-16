Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russians conducted 'information warfare' on US election
US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said that Russians used "information warfare" against the US election process to spread distrust.
-
16 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43092569/russians-conducted-information-warfare-on-us-electionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window