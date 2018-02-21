From gangster rap to Orthodox Judaism

Media player
Gangster rapper Nissim Black on becoming an Orthodox Jew
"We make Judaism cool."
Ex-gangster rapper Nissim Black or 'D Black' has embraced Orthodox Judaism and has not changed his music to fit his new lifestyle.
21 Feb 2018
