LaPierre on Democrats: 'They hate the NRA'
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre spoke up against quick call for more gun regulations. His remarks come after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting in Florida a week ago.
22 Feb 2018
US & Canada
