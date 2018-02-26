Media player
Trump - I would have run into Florida school unarmed
President Trump says an officer who stayed outside a Florida high school during a mass shooting was a "disgrace".
Mr Trump said he believes he would have acted differently.
26 Feb 2018
US & Canada
