Does clip show man cop killed was armed?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Does this bodycam show a man killed by a cop had a gun?
Police say this bodycam footage of a fatal shooting by a police officer in Oakland, California, last month shows the victim was armed.
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43164742/does-this-bodycam-show-a-man-killed-by-a-cop-had-a-gunRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window