Armed school guard 'never went in'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Florida school shooting: Armed guard 'never went in'
An armed guard assigned to the protect the Florida school hit by a deadly shooting did not enter to confront the gunman, a local sheriff says.
Deputy Scot Peterson has resigned, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
