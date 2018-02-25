'It's like trying on someone's wedding band'
Ivanka Trump: 'Like trying on someone's wedding band'

The US president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has received a taste of being a winning Olympic athlete in South Korea.

Lauren Gibbs, who won silver as part of the USA National Women's Bobsled Team, offered to let Ivanka Trump try her medal on.

