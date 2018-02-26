Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
If Nafta trade deal was a hamburger...
President Trump wants to scrap the US trade deal with Canada and Mexico. But how does it work? Think of it as a burger.
Joe Miller reports.
-
26 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window