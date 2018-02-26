Dog rescued from Tennessee tornado damage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Storms: Tornadoes damage Kentucky and Tennessee homes
A dog was caught on camera being safely rescued from a collapsed home in Clarkesville, Tennessee.
Several tornadoes ripped through the state and neighbouring Kentucky on Saturday, destroying homes and upturning vehicles.
-
26 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43202369/us-storms-tornadoes-damage-kentucky-and-tennessee-homesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window