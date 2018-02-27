Media player
Police dog catches carjacker after wild chase in LA
Puskas, the eight-year-old police dog, required jaw surgery after tackling the fugitive.
Video courtesy of NBCLA.com
27 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
