Canada’s air force drops raft through Miami roof
A Miami woman was treated for minor injuries after a Canadian air force helicopter accidentally dropped an 80lb (36kg)-raft onto her roof. The air force is on a training exercise in Florida.
01 Mar 2018
- From the section US & Canada
