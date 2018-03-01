Native American burial ground underwater

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Diver finds underwater Native American burial site
Archaeologists have uncovered a Native American burial site dating back 7,000 years off the coast of Florida.
-
01 Mar 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43248798/diver-finds-underwater-native-american-burial-siteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window