Meet the real life Three Billboards mum

Marianne Asher-Chapman is the real life version of Frances McDormand’s character in the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Her daughter Angela, also the name of the daughter in the film, was killed in 2003 by her husband but her body has never been found.

The Morgan County Sheriff's department did not respond to the BBC's request for information about this case.

