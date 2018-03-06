Media player
Yusuf, 14, aims to be first US Muslim president
Yusuf is just like any other 14-year-old American kid, except that he also wants to run for president. And he's figured out exactly how he'll do just that.
Video by Hannah Long Higgins
06 Mar 2018
