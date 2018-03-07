Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Haunted by nightmares' of working for US Border Patrol
Francisco Cantú grew up near the Mexican border then returned as a Border Patrol Agent in 2008 to experience immigration issues firsthand.
Now, he's written a book about the experience, The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border.
Filmed by Felicia Barr. Edited by Bill McKenna.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43309099/haunted-by-nightmares-of-working-for-us-border-patrolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window