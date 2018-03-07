Turning 109 with The Globetrotters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harlem Globetrotters teach 109-year-old woman new tricks
Virginia McLaurin famously danced with the Obamas on her 106th birthday - now she has been taught a few basketball moves.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43318920/harlem-globetrotters-teach-109-year-old-woman-new-tricksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window